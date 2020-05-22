Sections
Covid lockdown: Second intrastate train leaves from Bengaluru for Mysuru

The passengers including children and women were going through temperature check-up at the railway station before boarding the train.

Updated: May 22, 2020 15:07 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bengaluru

The Railway authorities applauded the passengers while the train was departing from the station. (ANI Photo )

The second intrastate train, Bengaluru-Mysuru Daily Special Express, left from Kanteerava Sangolli Rayanna Station here for Mysuru on Friday, said South Western Railway.

The Railway authorities applauded the passengers while the train was departing from the station.

