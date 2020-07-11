Sections
Home / Bengaluru / DK Shivakumar questions claims on Rewa solar park in MP being Asia’s largest

DK Shivakumar questions claims on Rewa solar park in MP being Asia’s largest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the 750 MW solar power project in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh through video-conferencing, and it was projected as the “Asia’s largest”.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 11:26 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Bengaluru

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar (PTI)

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar demanded answers from Union Power Minister R K Singh regarding claims that the 750 MW Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh launched on Friday was Asia’s largest, while 2000 MW park at Pavagada in the state has been operational since 2018.

BJP Central Govt is claiming today that it inaugurated Asia’s Largest Solar Plant of 750 MW at Rewa, MP.

What then is the 2000 MW Solar Plant in Pavagada, Karnataka which was built in just 3 years by @INCKarnataka govt and has been operational since 2018?” Shivakumar tweeted.

Stating that the unique thing about the 2000 MW Pavagada solar park was that not a single acre of land was acquired from the farmers, he said all 13,000 acres have been leased from the farmers who are being given yearly rent.



“Union Power Minister must answer as to how the central government can claim that the Rewa Solar Park (750 MW) opened today is Asia’s largest when clearly the Pavagada Park in Karnataka is much larger (2000 MW) and was opened two years back!” he said in another tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the 750 MW solar power project in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh through video-conferencing, and it was projected as the “Asia’s largest”.

It was during Shivakumar’s tenure as Energy Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government that unit I (600- MW) of the 2,000-MW mega solar power plant at Pavagada was inaugurated in 2018

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

DK Shivakumar questions claims on Rewa solar park in MP being Asia’s largest
Jul 11, 2020 11:26 IST
Bihar: AIIMS-Patna designated as dedicated coronavirus hospital
Jul 11, 2020 11:26 IST
Ghislaine Maxwell seeks bail, citing Covid-19, and denies Jeffrey Epstein charges
Jul 11, 2020 11:25 IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk becomes seventh richest billionaire in the world
Jul 11, 2020 11:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.