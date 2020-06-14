Sections
Domestic returnees continue to form bulk of Karnataka’s Covid caseload

Returnees from Maharashtra constituted 200 or 96 per cent of the returnees, a daily feature where most of the domestic returnees are from the state’s northwestern neighbour.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 11:22 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Bengaluru Karnataka

As many as 208, or 68 per cent of the cases, had domestic travel history. (ANI)

Amid rising Covid-19 infections in contacts of earlier cases, domestic returnees continued to form the bulk of cases in Karnataka, as 308 new cases raised the state’s tally to 6,824, an official said on Saturday.

“New cases reported from Friday 5 pm to Saturday 5 pm 308,” said a health official.

As many as 208, or 68 per cent of the cases, had domestic travel history.

Returnees from Maharashtra constituted 200 or 96 per cent of the returnees, a daily feature where most of the domestic returnees are from the state’s northwestern neighbour.



Incidentally, 25 patients had international travel history to the United Arab Emirates.

For the past few days, the number of infections with contact history are rising, recording 56 such cases on Saturday.

Cases spiked in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar, Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Udupi, Hassan, Ballari, Vijayapura, Raichur and Uttara Kannada.

Among the new cases, Kalaburagi reported 67, followed by Yadgir (52), Bidar (42), Bengaluru Urban (31), Dakshina Kannada (30), Dharwad (20), Udupi (14), Hassan and Ballari (11 each), Vijayapura (6), Raichur and Uttara Kannada (5 each), Kolar (4), Davangere (3), Mandya and Haveri (2 each), Mysuru, Bagalkote and Ramanagara (1 each).

Fourteen patients are suffering from influenza like illness (ILI) and three from severe acute respiratory infection (SARI).

Meanwhile, three people succumbed to the virus, a 70-year-old man from Dharwad and a 23-year-old youth and 62-year-old man from Bengaluru Urban.

Among the new cases, 175 are males and 133 females, including 48 children below the age of 10 years.

Of the total cases, 3,092 patients have been discharged, 81 have died while 15 are admitted to ICUs.

In the past 24 hours, 209 patients got discharged.

So far, 4.36 lakh samples have been tested, of which 4.2 lakh have returned negative.

Currently, Yadgir is leading the state’s Covid-19 burden with 549 active cases, followed by Kalaburagi (496), Udupi (420) and Bengaluru Urban (319), among others.

Bengaluru Urban has accounted for 29 deaths, followed by Kalaburagi (10), Bidar, Vijayapura, Davangere and Dakshina Kannada (6 each), among others.

