Eight products to mitigate Covid-19 launched by Karnataka Deputy CM

Eight products aimed at mitigating Covid-19, developed by various start-ups at Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC), were launched on Thursday by Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan through an online platform.

The BBC is an initiative of Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Department of Electronics, IT, BT and S&T, Government of Karnataka.

The products are Padma Vitals+, developed by Dr Madan Gopal of Cardiac Design labs, Mallis Cordytea, developed by Dr Moushmi Mondal from Mallipatra Nutraceuticals and CD4 Shield developed by Dr Vijay Lanka and his team from Stabicon.

Other products are BeamRoti and Immune Booster daily drops, developed by Dr Srinivas from Aspartika, VegPhal - Fruit and Vegetable Sanitiser (by Deepak Bhajantri from Krimmi Biotech) and water sanitizer kitchen tap and antimicrobial HVAC module (by Ravi Kumar of Biofi).

Congratulating the start-ups, Dr Ashwathnarayan, who holds the portfolio of IT, BT and Science and Technology, said these technologies and products add to the list of earlier products launched and developed by the start-ups at BBC.

He said the launch of the products show that Karnataka has emerged as a leading state in developing solutions to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, which is a result of the robust Innovation ecosystem present here.