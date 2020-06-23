Elderly people account for 78.87 percent of Covid deaths in Karnataka: Minister

Sections
As per the state Covid-19 war room data released last evening, out of the 9,399 positive cases in the state, a total of 841 were between the age group of 50-60 years and 686 are above 60 years of age.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 14:24 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Press Trust of India

Over three fourths of Covid-19 deaths in Karnataka were in the above 50 age group (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Over three fourths of Covid-19 deaths in Karnataka were in the above 50 age group and people should take special care of their elderly relatives at home, state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday.

“Elderly are most vulnerable to #Covid19. 16.24 per cent of total positive cases in Karnataka are of people above 50.

But people above 50 constitute 78.87 per cent of total Covid deaths. I urge people to take special care of their elderly at home & ensure they stay home & stay safe,” Sudhakar tweeted.

Among the total 142 Covid related deaths so far in the state, the data showed 35 were of patients in the age group of 50-60, while 77 of them were above 60 years.

The state, especially the capital city, has been witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases in the past several days, prompting the government to focus on strict implementation of lockdown in clusters with more cases.

