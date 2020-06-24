Sections
Home / Bengaluru / Farmers start sowing Kharif crops in Kalaburagi

Farmers start sowing Kharif crops in Kalaburagi

Farmers in the region said they could not grow enough crops due to low rainfall.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 12:08 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Bengaluru

Farmers in the region said they could not grow enough crops due to low rainfall. (HT Archive)

With the commencement of Kharif season, farmers in Kalaburagi district have started sowing seasonal crops-Cotton and pigeon pea, anticipating a good rainfall in the state.

Farmers in the region said they could not grow enough crops due to low rainfall.

A farmer in Kalaburagi, who is sowing the Kharif crop in the hope of bumper crop said: “Due to less rain for the last 3 years, we have not been able to grow cotton. But during this year’s monsoon, we are sowing cotton and tur (Pigeon pea) in our 2-acre land.”

“Although, there is no guarantee of rain this year as well but we can only hope for it,” he added.



The Kharif season begins in June with the start of the monsoon in India and concludes by October.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

How small changes helped me stay focused on my goals during the lockdown
Jun 24, 2020 13:26 IST
NDRF teams deployed in Bihar districts in view of floods during monsoon
Jun 24, 2020 13:26 IST
Three more test positive in Solan, HP’s Covid tally rises to 778
Jun 24, 2020 13:25 IST
Abhishek Bachchan recalls childhood memories with Farhan Akhtar
Jun 24, 2020 13:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.