Sections
Home / Bengaluru / Fire in HAL premises in Bengaluru, no casualties reported

Fire in HAL premises in Bengaluru, no casualties reported

Eight fire tenders were pressed into service. The entire area was cordoned off and fire isolated. No casualties are reported, they added.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 16:09 IST

By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru

Magnesium scrap stockpile caught fire in HAL, Bengaluru. (ANI/Twitter)

A major fire broke out at the Hindustan Aeronauticals Ltd (HAL) premises near here on Wednesday even as the fire fighters toiled hard to extinguish it.

According to police, the chemical fire was noticed at about 9 am and within half-an-hour there were raging flames billowing thick smoke.

Soon the fire tenders rushed to the spot.

However, till afternoon it could not be controlled.



The magnesium scrap stockpile had caught fire, they said.

Eight fire tenders were pressed into service. The entire area was cordoned off and fire isolated. No casualties are reported, they added.

Later, in a statement, the HAL said the blaze erupted in the scrap yard of its forge and foundry division.

“The scrap included magnesium metal. The fire has now been contained by dry chemical fire extinguishers.

There is no damage to any property and no casualty reported due to the fire. An investigation is on,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
Apr 29, 2020 14:59 IST
‘Focus on Covid-19’: China after expelling US warship from South China Sea
Apr 29, 2020 14:25 IST

latest news

Messi is so fast; that free kick was unbelievable: Henderson
Apr 29, 2020 16:30 IST
‘Stranded kids in Kota will cost us 5 lakh votes’: Bihar BJP leader to CM
Apr 29, 2020 16:28 IST
Mumbai Police has a special message for you. But first you need to do this
Apr 29, 2020 16:33 IST
Italy’s sports min warns of ‘increasingly narrow path’ for Serie A return
Apr 29, 2020 16:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.