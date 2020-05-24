Sections
Home / Bengaluru / First ‘Sunday curfew’ gets underway in Karnataka

First ‘Sunday curfew’ gets underway in Karnataka

With barricades being up across most roads in the state, people ventured out only to purchase groceries, vegetabes and medicines.

Updated: May 24, 2020 15:16 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh, Bengaluru

COVID-19 frontline workers wait for the arrival of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi (unssen), during an event to pay tribute to the contribution of the workers in India's fight against coronavirus, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (PTI)

The first ‘Sunday curfew’ imposed by the Karnataka government to try and contain the spread of COVID-19 got underway in the state today, with people by and large adhering to norms, roads wearing a deserted look and almost no vehicular traffic, barring essential services.

With barricades being up across most roads in the state, people ventured out only to purchase groceries, vegetabes and medicines.

Instances of violation of Sunday curfew lockdown norms were reported in COVID-19 hotspots of Shivajinagar and Rayapura in Bengaluru and Nelamangala and Devanahalli.

Temples, malls, bars, eateries and small food joints remained shut throughout state.



In most parts of the state buses, autorickshaws and cabs did not ply.

In Bengaluru, the ever bustling Majestic area, which houses the central city bus stand, inter-city bus stand, Metro Railway Station and the City Railway Station, did not see any activity as buses did not ply and all shops were shut, police said.

Reports from Mysuru, Tumakuru, Kolar, Mangaluru, Udupi and other towns across the state said there were no lockdown violations.

Amid the rigid curfew marriages were conducted in a simple manner in various parts of the state like Gollarahatti and Yashwanthapura in Bengaluru and also in Davangere.

Families of the brides and grooms invited only a few people for the event, adhered to social distancing norms and wore masks.

In Gollarahatti, the event organisers cleaned the road, after which the invitees, who were hardly 25 to 30 in number, sat down to have a feast.

The Karnataka government had eased restrictions during Lockdown 4 for start of economic activities like city buses, inter-district bus service, intrastate train services, opening of shops and markets.

However, the government had made it clear that there will be ‘Janata Curfew’ every Sunday during which only essential services would be permitted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Retired wing commander and wife adopts baby giraffe, encourages others to do so too
May 24, 2020 16:21 IST
Covid positive nurse in Pune recovers, resumes duty to serve society
May 24, 2020 16:21 IST
VVS Laxman praises specially-abled child bowling at nets
May 24, 2020 16:19 IST
Mumbai man booked for assaulting wife over ‘tasteless’ khichdi
May 24, 2020 16:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.