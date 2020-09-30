Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bengaluru / Strict action against Covid-19 negligence, regulations for public to be out soon: Minister

Strict action against Covid-19 negligence, regulations for public to be out soon: Minister

Urban Bengaluru accounts for 46,610 of the 1,07,737 active coronavirus cases in the state.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 01:05 IST

By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru

Test strips sit on a table at a rapid-antigen methodology Covid-19 testing site (Bloomberg)

Warning of stern action against people flouting social distancing rules in public places, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said regulations on COVID-19 for the public will be out soon after discussions with the Chief Minister.

“Coronavirus has been on a high in the past two months in the state.

Despite raising awareness on the dangers caused by the virus, the general public has been negligent without wearing masks,” Sudhakar was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

To combat this, the state government is keen on bringing in stern rules against those flouting social distancing norms in public.



A detailed directive will be out in a few days, he said.

The minister today held a meeting with the expert committee regarding COVID-19.

Stating that political and religious gatherings have been on a high post the Coronavirus unlock in the state, Sudhakar said this has led to rapid spread of the virus. Hence, it has been decided to put a stop such large gatherings.

Events that have to be held in unavoidable circumstances with a maximum of only 100 people would be allowed with prior permission from the district administrations, he said.

However a final decision will be taken after consulting administrations in districts that have a large number of infections.

The minister said the government planned to organise awareness about COVID programmes jointly with cinema stars, religious heads, political leaders and artists.

Hailing the ‘notable role’ of the media in raising awareness about coronavirus, he said the government was mulling over organising a special workshop for mediapersons.

The workshop will be organised within a week, he said.

The Covid-19 positive rate in seven of 11 districts is 12 per cent, he said, adding that the death rate was 1.5 per cent.

Steps are being taken to reduce this to less than one per cent, he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

88 million in India may have been exposed to Sars-Cov2: Sero survey
Sep 30, 2020 01:46 IST
Donald Trump, Joe Biden push into crucial first 2020 campaign face-off
Sep 30, 2020 01:56 IST
China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
Sep 29, 2020 21:44 IST
Joe Biden releases latest tax returns hours before Donald Trump debate
Sep 29, 2020 23:54 IST

latest news

With 493 new Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand’s tally touches 47,995
Sep 30, 2020 01:56 IST
Bypolls to 1 MP, 56 MLA seats in November
Sep 30, 2020 01:39 IST
‘Glossy statements’: Home Ministry’s sharp comeback to Amnesty on ‘witch-hunt’ barb
Sep 30, 2020 01:34 IST
Another 8 weeks needed to bring Baghjan gas well under control: OIL
Sep 30, 2020 01:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.