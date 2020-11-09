Sections
Home / Bengaluru / Former Karnataka minister’s son arrested in drug case from Goa

Former Karnataka minister’s son arrested in drug case from Goa

Lamani was found to be sheltering two accused wanted in a drug case.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 17:15 IST

By By Venkatesha Babu | Posted by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

The central crime branch police has refused to divulge further details citing interrogation of the accused. (HT Photo/Representative use)

The Central Crime Branch police of Bengaluru has arrested Darshan Lamani, the son of senior Congress leader and former minister of textiles and Muzrai department, Rudrappa Lamani, from Goa in a drug case.

Recently the police had arrested another person named Sujay for buying 500 grams of hydro-ganja on the darknet using bitcoins. However, two other accused in the case, Hemant and Suneesh had managed to escape. The police traced them to Goa where the accused were allegedly being sheltered by Darshan Lamani.

A CCB team went to Goa and arrested all the three and their role in the drug racket is being probed, according to Sandeep Patil, joint commissioner of police.

Also Read: BigBasket faces potential data breach; details of 2 crore users put on sale on dark web

“We cannot disclose further details as we are interrogating them at this time,” another CCB official who did not want to be identified told HT.

