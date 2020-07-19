Sections
HAL establishes 160-bed Covid-19 care centre in Bengaluru

Notably, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has pledged Rs 20 crore from its CSR fund to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund while its employees have pledged their one day salary amounting to Rs 6.25 crore.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 16:24 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bengaluru

In a statement, HAL said that it had converted its Ghatage Convention Centre into Covid care centre with the complete supporting infrastructure like washrooms, bathrooms. (@HALHQBLR/Twitter)

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has prepared a 160-bed Covid care centre at one of its facilities on Old Airport Road of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike here. The centre was handed over to municipal authorities on Sunday.

In a statement, HAL said that it had converted its Ghatage Convention Centre into Covid care centre with the complete supporting infrastructure like washrooms, bathrooms. 

Notably, HAL has pledged Rs 20 crore from its CSR fund to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund while its employees have pledged their one day salary amounting to Rs 6.25 crore. Cumulatively it works out to Rs 26.25 crore.

