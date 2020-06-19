Sections
Hariprasad, Ahmed given tickets to strengthen Congress party: DK Shivakumar

“The Legislative Council means the Upper House and the Elders House. We have unanimously agreed to select and send these two senior leaders to discuss the party organization and various issues of the state in Legislative Council. There were plenty of aspirants to enter the Upper House. But it is decided to elect these two leaders and they will contest the election,” KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 08:12 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bengaluru

“We need seniority to guide us... That’s the reason we are selecting these leaders... The high command has given these senior leaders the opportunity to discuss with all our leaders about strengthening the party,”KPCC chief DK Shivakumar added. (ANI file photo)

Congress leaders BK Hariprasad and Naseer Ahmed filed their nominations as party candidates for Legislative Council elections in Bengaluru and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said that the two leaders have been given ticket to strengthen the party with their guidance.

“We need seniority to guide us... That’s the reason we are selecting these leaders... The high command has given these senior leaders the opportunity to discuss with all our leaders about strengthening the party,” he added.

The elections are scheduled to be held on June 29.



