Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bengaluru / Heavy rains flood low-lying areas, uproot trees in Bengaluru

Heavy rains flood low-lying areas, uproot trees in Bengaluru

The worst affected areas were Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Vishveshwarapuram, Lakkasandra, Gottigere, Nagarabavi and Kengeri.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 19:03 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bengaluru

A delivery man carrying gas cylinders walks on a pavement along a waterlogged underpass following heavy rain, in Bengaluru on October 21, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The torrential rains lashed some parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday, resulting in waterlogging and uprooting of trees.

Many layouts in the low-lying areas had knee-deep water.

The worst affected areas were Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Vishveshwarapuram, Lakkasandra, Gottigere, Nagarabavi and Kengeri.

Vehicles in the basement of some apartments in the low-lying areas were submerged.

Deputy chief minister C N Ashwath Narayan, along with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, visited Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, about 70 mm rainfall was recorded in most parts of the city. Channenahalli received the highest at 126.5 mm.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

High-profile kidnapping plot fans Pakistan political crisis
Oct 21, 2020 19:23 IST
‘Item’ jibe: EC sends notice to Kamal Nath, asks him to explain in 48 hrs
Oct 21, 2020 19:20 IST
Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung surfaces after 3 years, dumps BJP, allies with TMC
Oct 21, 2020 20:08 IST
IPL live score: Siraj picks another, RCB run through KKR top-order
Oct 21, 2020 20:14 IST

latest news

Kangana Ranaut stuns in pastel blue lehenga for brothers’ wedding in Manali
Oct 21, 2020 20:18 IST
RBI to conduct first-ever OMO purchase of state govt securities on Thursday
Oct 21, 2020 20:08 IST
Man creates IPL theme song with toy chicken. Video leaves netizens in splits
Oct 21, 2020 20:07 IST
‘IPL 2020: He is best yorker bowler right now’, Maxwell makes his pick
Oct 21, 2020 20:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.