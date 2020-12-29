Sections
Home / Bengaluru / 'It is a political murder': Kumaraswamy on Dharmegowda suicide

‘It is a political murder’: Kumaraswamy on Dharmegowda suicide

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 14:36 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Bengaluru

Condoling the demise of SL Dharmegowda, Deputy Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Council, JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday termed it as “political murder”.

“It is a political murder that has taken place today. The truth should come out as soon as possible about who is responsible for his death,” said Kumaraswamy.

“Dharmegowda’s suicide is a sacrifice for today’s polluted, unprincipled, and selfish politics. The secularism of JD(S) was tested for the position of Chairperson but in this test, Dharmegowda’s heart became the victim. Those who tested it may now get the answer,” he added.

Karnataka Government has also condoled the demise of SL Dharmegowda. The cremation will be done with a limited number of people and by following all Covid-19 norms, according to the State Government.



The body of SL Dharmegowda, Deputy Speaker of State Legislative Council was found on a railway track near Kadur in Chikkamagaluru on Monday. A suicide note has been recovered.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Former Prime Minister and chief of Janata Dal (Secular) HD Deve Gowda have grieved the untimely demise of Dharmegowda.

“The untimely demise of Dharmegowda is the most unfortunate and traumatic event. May his soul rest in peace and give strength to his family and followers,” CMO stated.

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said, “The news of his demise is shocking. He was a simple man. On behalf of the Congress party, I offer my sincere condolences.”

