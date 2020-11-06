Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka bans firecrackers ahead of Diwali, chief minister cites Covid

Karnataka bans firecrackers ahead of Diwali, chief minister cites Covid

State Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said firecrackers can badly impact the health of those who have already been infected by Covid-19

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 16:28 IST

By Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

People buy firecrackers from a shop ahead of Diwali festival. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Following in the footsteps of states like Odisha, Rajasthan and New Delhi, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that the state would also ban firecrackers in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The chief minister said orders to this effect would be issued shortly. “In view of the Covid pandemic, we have decided to ban crackers, orders would be issued shortly.”

State Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said firecrackers can badly impact the health of those who have already been infected by Covid-19. Sudhakar said experts have advised to control use of firecrackers.

Also read: Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli

Neighbouring Tamil Nadu, which is one of the biggest producers of crackers in the country, had protested the decision of certain states to ban firecrackers. Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami had also written to the CM’s of these states. Karnataka’s decision is likely to impact sales of firecrackers worth several crores mainly concentrated around Diwali.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biden needs to win 1 more state to reach 270 electoral votes, become US prez
Nov 06, 2020 16:57 IST
India to help countries enhance capacity for delivery of Covid-19 vaccines: Foreign secretary
Nov 06, 2020 16:22 IST
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
Nov 06, 2020 15:08 IST
India, Philippines to boost defence cooperation, information-sharing to fight terror
Nov 06, 2020 16:12 IST

latest news

SRH vs RCB Live: Must-win game as SRH, RCB lock horns in battle of survival
Nov 06, 2020 17:33 IST
When Nora and Prince’s chemistry on Bigg Boss was all fans could talk about
Nov 06, 2020 17:27 IST
Record number of women to serve in the next US Congress
Nov 06, 2020 17:27 IST
Tesla unveils ‘Tesla Tequila’ for $250, product sold-out on website
Nov 06, 2020 17:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.