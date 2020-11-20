Sections
Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi says cow slaughter ban coming soon

The former Karnataka Minister, who is in-charge of party affairs in Maharashtra, Goa and poll-bound Tamil Nadu, said a law banning cow slaughter would be passed in the upcoming Assembly session.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 14:14 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Bengaluru

Ravi had also said earlier this month that on the lines of Allahabad High Court’s order, Karnataka would enact a law banning religious conversions for the sake of marriage. (Facebook/CTRaviBJP)

Cow slaughter ban would be a reality in Karnataka in the near future, the BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said on Friday.

“Cow Slaughter Ban will be a reality in Karnataka in the near future. I have asked Animal Husbandry Minister Sri @PrabhuChavanBJP to get “The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter & Preservation of Cattle Bill” passed in the Cabinet and present the same in the upcoming Assembly Session,” the Chikkamagaluru MLA tweeted.

Ravi had also said earlier this month that on the lines of Allahabad High Court’s order, Karnataka would enact a law banning religious conversions for the sake of marriage.



“We will not remain silent when Jihadis strip the dignity of our sisters,” he had said, adding, any one involved in any act of conversion shall face severe and swift punishment.

The Allahabad High Court in its order on October 31 said that religious conversion just for the sake of marriage was not valid.

The court made the remark while dismissing a plea by a newly married couple in Uttar Pradesh that had approached it to direct police and the woman’s father not to disturb their marital life.

In the petition, it was stated that the couple got married in July this year, but family members of the woman were interfering in their marital life.

