Karnataka by-polls: BJP looks to wrest Sira, RR Nagar; Congress hopes for upset wins

All the three main parties in Karnataka – the BJP, the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) - have made it a prestige battle to win the Sira and Raja Rajeshwari (RR) Nagar assembly constituencies which will go to polls on Tuesday. The fate of 31 candidates who are in contention for the two seats will be sealed tomorrow even as the Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements to ensure a peaceful and safe polling in light of the Covid-19 situation.

The Sira seat fell vacant after the sitting JDS MLA B Satyanarayana died due to Covid-19. The RR Nagar seat is witnessing by-polls as MLA Munirathna resigned and crossed over from the Congress to the BJP helping topple the JDS-Congress coalition government in the state.

Both the constituencies are Vokkaliga dominated. While the BJP, which has never won either constituency, is looking to break into new territory and expand its base, for Congress this is the first poll the party is facing under new Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar who wants to prove a point.

For the regional JDS, it is an existential question as any loss would diminish the party’s historic role as a key third pole in the state politics. Also, the role of HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy as the traditional voice of the Vokkaliga community is likely to be challenged by Shivakumar who also belongs to the same community.

The outcome of the polls though is unlikely to affect the power balance in the state as BJP enjoys a clear simple majority with 117 members in the 225 member assembly apart from the support of three independents. However, a win for the BJP in Sira, where CM Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra is leading the party’s campaign, would help cement his position in the party.

For Shivakumar, it is a prestige fight too as RR Nagar is part of the Bengaluru Rural parliamentary seat represented by his brother DK Suresh. A win in either or both of the seats could propel his claim to be the Congress party’s candidate for the Chief Ministership at the cost of Siddaramiah.

JDS too wants to defend what it sees as its turf. In Sira, it is hoping for a sympathy wave that would help its candidate Ammajamma, the widow of Satyanarayana. In RR Nagar, it is hoping to emerge as the player who decides who will be the winner.

Leaders of all three parties have expressed confidence that they will win both seats. CM BS Yediyurappa even announced that Munirathna would be made a minister after he wins the polls and in Sira, he promised several developmental works if the party were to win.

Congress PCC chief DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramiah, both of whom have been campaigning relentlessly, say that despite BJP’s best efforts, they are confident of winning both the seats. ‘The ruling party has unleashed money and muscle power but we are still confident of winning both the seats,” Shivakumar told media.

Political analyst Manjunath says that though the survival of the state government is not at stake, the outcome could influence the political tenor for the near future. “If BJP loses both the seats, it might accelerate the party high command’s desire to replace Yediyurappa. A heavy loss in both seats by the JDS would push it further to margins. For Congress, if they lose both seats, there might be a blame game between Shivakumar and Siddaramiah factions.”

Manjunath says in case of Congress’ victory in either or both seats, Shivakumar’s hold on the party is likely to increase. In case BJP pulls off victories in both seats, it would help Yediyurappa to further consolidate his position, he added. The results of the by-polls will be declared on 10 November.