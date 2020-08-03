Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s daughter tests positive for Covid-19

Medics wearing PPE kits arrive to conduct COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at Kalasipalyam during a week lockdown imposed due to surge in coronavirus cases, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

One of Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s daughters has tested positive for the coronavirus disease, news agency ANI reported on Monday, a day after the senior BJP leader said he has contracted Covid-19.

According to ANI, Yediyurappa’s daughter has been admitted to Manipal Hospital in the state capital of Bengaluru. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader is also in the same hospital.

Yediyurappa has three daughters and it was not clear which one has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 77-year-old Yediyurappa had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for the viral disease.

“I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine,” Yediyurappa tweeted.

Manipal Hospital, according to ANI, said on Monday that Yediyurappa is stable and being monitored closely by doctors.

“Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has been admitted to the hospital for observation. He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team,” the Manipal Hospital said.

Yediyurappa is the second chief minister in India to be infected by Sars-Cov-2, which causes the coronavirus disease. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on July 25 he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Yediyurappa’s announcement on the social media platform also came hours after Union home minister Amit Shah said that he too had tested positive. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit also tested positive on Sunday.

Karnataka has reported 134,819 Covid-19 cases, including 74,590 active cases and 57,725 discharged patients. The state has also seen 2,496 deaths so far. India’s Covid-19 tally went past the 1.75 million mark on Sunday.