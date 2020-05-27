Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka CM has betrayed people by not fulfilling 1,610 crore Covid-19 package promise: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM has betrayed people by not fulfilling 1,610 crore Covid-19 package promise: Siddaramaiah

Taking a dig at Yediyurappa over the matter, the Congress leader tweeted, “Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa has betrayed people by not fulfilling his Rs 1,610 crore package promise. He seems to be following his @BJP4India leader @PMOIndia @narendramodi.”

Updated: May 27, 2020 14:56 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bengaluru

Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister K Siddaramaiah ornered the state government for asking the licence to release funds for unorganised sector workers. (ANI file photo)

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government for allegedly “betraying” the people by not fulfilling its Rs 1,610 crore Covid-19 package promise.

Taking a dig at Yediyurappa over the matter, the Congress leader tweeted, “Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa has betrayed people by not fulfilling his Rs 1,610 crore package promise. He seems to be following his @BJP4India leader @PMOIndia @narendramodi.”

“Crisis and vulnerability should not be misused for political gains and BJP for India is insensitive towards the same,” the former Karnataka Chief Minister said.

On May 6, Yediyurappa had urged migrant workers to stay back as construction activities have resumed and announced a Rs 1,610 crores Covid-19 financial package for the state.



“A package of Rs 1,610 crores will be released as Covid-19 financial relief. One time compensation of Rs 5,000 will be given to 2,30,000 barbers and 7,75,000 drivers,” the Chief Minister said.

Referring to media reports, Siddarmiah cornered the state government for asking the licence to release funds for unorganised sector workers.

“How can we expect washermen and other unorganised sector workers to have licence for their work?” he asked.

It looks like Karnataka Chief Minister is very far from reality, he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra govt permits demolition of two flyovers in Pune
May 27, 2020 15:28 IST
Rajshri Deshpande: We need to have more people working to uplift villages
May 27, 2020 15:23 IST
Girl with the Dragon Tattoo series in the works at Amazon
May 27, 2020 15:06 IST
Dravid to be part of Royals’ initiative on mental health and well-being
May 27, 2020 15:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.