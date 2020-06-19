Sections
Karnataka CM’s office shut after staff’s kin tests positive for Covid-19

According to sources, a woman staff working at ‘Krishna’, the office-cum-residence of Yediyurappa did not turn up for duty for two days after her husband was infected by the virus.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 13:40 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bengaluru

The Chief Minister conducted all the important meetings of the day at the Vidhana Soudha instead of ‘Krishna’, sources said. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s office-cum-residence here was shut for sanitisation on Friday after an employee’s relative tested positive for coronavirus.

According to sources, a woman staff working at ‘Krishna’, the office-cum-residence of Yediyurappa did not turn up for duty for two days after her husband was infected by the virus.

“Her husband has been tested positive and not the woman, but still as a precautionary measure the entire building has been sanitised,” an official told PTI.

The Chief Minister conducted all the important meetings of the day at the Vidhana Soudha instead of ‘Krishna’, sources said.



Similarly, the Divisional office of the Bengaluru Railway Division was closed on Friday for disinfection after an employee was tested positive for coronavirus.

“Consequent to an employee of SBC Division found Covid positive and the same communicated to divisional administration on June 18, it is informed that the Divisional Office will be closed on June 19 for disinfection,” said an official communique to all the branch offices of Bangalore Railway Division of the South Western Railway.

The letter said the office will reopen on Monday.

