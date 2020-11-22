Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka colleges may be shut again due to recent surge in Covid-19 cases

Karnataka colleges may be shut again due to recent surge in Covid-19 cases

Government’s rethink on the reopening of colleges in the state is driven by concerns of students and parents after around several students and college staff member were found to have caught the infection after the reopening on November 17.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 21:35 IST

By Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Health and education department officials had justified reopening of colleges citing the need for practical learning among other reasons. (PTI Photo)

Barely a week after reopening of colleges, Karnataka government is rethinking the move. Degree, diploma and engineering colleges were reopened immediately after Diwali on November 17 but since Covid-19 cases in the state are again witnessing a fresh surge, the government is rethinking its strategy.

Health minister Dr K Sudhakar, while speaking to reporters in Dharwad on Sunday, said, “If the cases go up as is being reported by you (media) then we might shutdown the colleges once again as there is no alternative.”

Interestingly, the health minister’s statement comes ahead of a crucial meeting on Monday to decide on reopening of schools. The government, staff, students and parents are all concerned after reports of at least 130 students and staff found infected with Covid-19 after reopening of colleges.

Health and education department officials had justified reopening of colleges citing the need for practical learning, lack of online education infrastructure facility and digital gadgets among poor students, health issues due to continuous exposure to digital devices as some of the reasons for reopening colleges.

Sudhakar defended the move to reopen colleges saying that youth generally have more immunity and that the government had the dual responsibility of protecting their health and safeguarding their academic interests. However, he said there would be a rethink after getting more data from officials.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
Nov 22, 2020 18:56 IST
‘Many people don’t wear masks, this is upsetting’: Thackeray on Covid-19
Nov 22, 2020 21:10 IST
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Nov 22, 2020 20:50 IST
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Nov 22, 2020 18:44 IST

latest news

Pakistan minister deletes tweet containing Macron Nazi jibe
Nov 22, 2020 21:39 IST
Karnataka colleges may be shut again due to recent surge in Covid-19 cases
Nov 22, 2020 21:35 IST
Nursery admissions in Chandigarh’s private schools likely to start on December 3
Nov 22, 2020 21:33 IST
Pak oppn alliance holds massive rally despite govt refusing permit
Nov 22, 2020 21:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.