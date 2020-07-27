Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally crosses one lakh-mark with record single-day spike of 5,324 cases

Sections
Despite the record spike and the grim milestone, chief minister BS Yediyurappa has reiterated that there was no question of any further lockdown.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 21:52 IST

By Hindustan Times, Bengaluru, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Civic workers spraying disinfectant in a locality in Bengaluru (ANI  File)

Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally crossed the one lakh-mark on Monday, almost five months since reporting its first case on March 8. The state witnessed a record single-day spike in coronavirus infections with 5,324 cases, taking the cumulative tally to 1,01, 465 which includes 37,685 discharges and 1,953 deaths.

The state is now second only to Maharashtra in terms of the number of active Covid cases in the country at 61, 819.

State capital Benglauru recorded 1,470 cases in a day which is significantly lower than over 2,000 infections it has been averaging over the last fortnight. However, with 33,816 active cases, the capital still accounts for nearly half of all the active cases in the state.

Despite the record spike and the grim milestone, chief minister BS Yediyurappa has reiterated that there was no question of any further lockdown.



“We have to learn to live with the virus and take adequate precautions including social distancing, wearing masks and other measures. The focus should be on economic revival and progress,” he said while participating at an event to mark his government’s first anniversary celebrations.

Seventy five deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,953, the health department said.

A former Karnataka minister, Raja Madangopala Naik, died due to Covid-19 at Kalburgi’s ESI hospital on Monday. The 70-year-old three-term legislator had tested positive for the virus five days ago.

Meanwhile, 13 of the 22 people detained in an incident where an ambulance was set on fire on July 21 in Belgavi tested positive for Covid-19. The had been detained following violent stone pelting and assault on health care workers following the death of a Covid patient.

