Karnataka extends lockdown till June 30, records highest surge in cases in a day

Bengaluru: Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy along with others cleans a temple premises after the authorities permitted to open religious places from June 1, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka on Sunday extended the lockdown imposed on the state due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak but with a broad array of relaxations for areas outside containment zones. The extension comes on the day state registered single biggest jump in Covid-19 positive cases in a day. The spike has resulted due to the recent influx of migrants’ from Maharashtra, India’s worst-hit state, amounting to nearly 90 per cent of the new cases recorded.

Starting June 8, in line with MHA suggestions, the state has decided to open up religious places for public worship. The new set of relaxations also permit re-opening of hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services apart from shopping malls from that day onwards for all areas outside the containment zones.

In the list of areas that remain inaccessible in this stage of lockdown, the state government has decided to keep schools, colleges, training and coaching institutions shut till the end of June. Cinema halls, gyms, metro rail, bars and auditoriums, public swimming pools, international air travel of passengers will also be barred for usage across the state.

In the containment zones, only essential services would be permitted. As for curfew, Karnataka government has followed Centre’s footsteps and decided to observe the shutdown from 9 pm to 5 am daily with all non-essential movement restricted.

The state is continuing with protective measures from the previous lockdown, which include wearing masks, maintaining social distance, banning consumption of tobacco and liquor in public places, limiting only 50 people in marriage and fine on spitting in public places. The state government’s order also mentions screening and hygiene, frequent sanitisation, staggering of work hours and encouraging work from home.

Even as the government announced these new rules, the state grappled to contain the count of Covid-19 affected as it registered the highest ever single day jump in new cases. 299 new Covid-19 positive cases have been registered on Sunday, taking the tally to 3,221 cases which includes 1,218 discharged persons and 51 deaths.

The large spike was primarily attributed to migrants in the state returning from Maharashtra with 90 per cent of the new cases having travel history to the neighbouring state. Yadgiri, Raichuru, Mandya, Bidar and Hassana continued to account for the bulk of new cases as well as the total number of cases in the state.