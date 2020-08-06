Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka gets its first mobile Covid-19 testing labs

Karnataka gets its first mobile Covid-19 testing labs

Earlier, Dr Sudhakar had said the number of cured and recovered patients in the state surpassed the number of active cases.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 15:45 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Bengaluru

Around 1,532,654 tests had been conducted in the state till August 5. (HT Photo)

Karnataka’s Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar inaugurated state’s first Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-approved mobile Covid-19 testing labs.

The minister after inaugurating the testing labs had put out a tweet stating that the ICMR approved mobile labs can conduct 400 RT-PCR Covid-19 tests per day, whose results can be obtained in four hours.

Earlier, Dr Sudhakar had said the number of cured and recovered patients in the state surpassed the number of active cases.

As per the update by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, Karnataka had 73,966 active cases while 74,679 patients had been cured and discharged so far and 2,804 deaths have been reported from across the state due to the disease.



Around 1,532,654 tests had been conducted in the state till August 5.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chinese court sentences Canadian to death for making drugs
Aug 06, 2020 16:31 IST
Introduction of strength training has worked wonders: Maymol Rocky
Aug 06, 2020 16:31 IST
Amit Shah’s tribute to Sushma Swaraj underlines qualities that will ‘inspire generations’ to come
Aug 06, 2020 16:30 IST
Uddhav Thackeray reviews Maharashtra’s preparedness for heavy rains
Aug 06, 2020 16:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.