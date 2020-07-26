Sections
Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka government committed to working for soldiers’ welfare: CM

Karnataka government committed to working for soldiers’ welfare: CM

B S Yediyurappa was addressing soldiers after paying tributes to the martyrs of the Kargil war at an official function organised on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas at the National Military Memorial Park in the city by the Sainik Welfare and Resettlement Department under the state Home Department.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 14:11 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Bengaluru

New Delhi, India - August 7, 2019: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa leaves after paying his last respects to former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj at her residence at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Paying tributes to the martyrs of Kargil war on its 21st anniversary, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said his government always stood by the soldiers and families of those who laid down their lives to protect the borders of the country.

“The government is always committed to the welfare of the soldiers. Karnataka has formed a separate department for the welfare of the soldiers and their families. We always stand with the families of the martyred soldiers,” he said.

He was addressing soldiers after paying tributes to the martyrs of the Kargil war at an official function organised on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas at the National Military Memorial Park in the city by the Sainik Welfare and Resettlement Department under the state Home Department.

Yediyurappa described as a symbol of India’s valour and sacrifices the Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed to commemorate its victory over Pakistan in the war that ended on July 26, 1999 with recapture of the territory in Kargil.



He said the state government has given due compensation to the families of the Kargil martyrs and the soldiers who were injured.

Recalling the conflict, Yediyurappa said Pakistan had set its eyes on grabbing the vast terrains of Kargil and Drass sector in Jammu and Kashmir but the Indian soldiers successfully fought a deadly battle at a height of 17,000 feet where the temperature goes up to minus 30 degrees celsius.

“The sacrifices of our soldiers will remain etched in our memories forever. The tale of the 527 soldiers, who sacrificed their lives to save our country, is a constant source of inspiration for our youth,” the Chief Minister said.

He also noted Karnataka’s contributions to the Indian army and said the state had given two Generals, one Field Marshall, many army officers and innumerable soldiers to protect the country’s borders.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Surrendered Maoists to reconstruct schools demolished by them in Chhattisgarh
Jul 26, 2020 14:40 IST
Africa’s development bank approves loans, grants to fight coronavirus
Jul 26, 2020 14:37 IST
Tamil Nadu on pause mode on last Sunday lockdown in July
Jul 26, 2020 14:33 IST
‘Wicked harbours animosity towards one and all’: PM Modi slams Pak
Jul 26, 2020 14:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.