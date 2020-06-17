Sections
Karnataka govt to take steps to improve telecommunication system in state

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who reviewed the Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science and Technology department’s progress, said that by improving the telecommunication network in the government and private sector, efficiency and quickness in the functioning of government offices and other places can be improved.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 17:32 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa complemented several startups that contributed in Covid management and extended help during the lockdown. (PTI file photo)

With the concept of “Work-from- Anywhere” gaining popularity, a meeting of all stakeholders will be called soon to improve the telecommunication system in Karnataka and action will be taken in this regard, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said here on Wednesday.

“Necessary action will be taken in this regard,” he was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

Appreciating the department and its officials for extending moral support to industries during the Covid-19 situation, Yediyurappa complemented several startups that contributed in Covid management and extended help during the lockdown.



He said the government is considering establishing a medical equipment and technology sector in the state in the days to come.

The Chief Minister, who also reviewed the progress of the Skill Development Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department, asked officials to take steps to constitute an advisory committee for Industrial Training Institutes, comprising experts from the industrial sector as its members.

“This will not only help improve the quality of training at ITIs, but also help in providing employment opportunities for students,” he said.

Noting that 112 ITIs in the state have currently joined hands with the industries, Yediyurappa suggested that more institutes and industries come together with an aim at providing training on the subjects for which there is demand in the sector.

Based on the demand from industries, training will be provided under the department’s programmes, which will also increase employment opportunities, he said.

The Department, with aim at solving the unemployment problem of those who have returned to Karnataka from other states and countries due to Covid-19, was registering their details, the Chief Minister said.

“So far 41,000 people have registered. There is more demand for getting employment and training in sectors like agriculture, tourism and construction,” he said.

He also acknowledged the department’s work in providing work to Self Help Group members during the Covid lockdown period.

