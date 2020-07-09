Sections
Karnataka HC stays state government’s order banning online classes by schools

The State government had passed orders on July 15 and 27 imposing a ban on conduct of online classes from LKG to Class X.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 16:33 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bengaluru

The court observed that the academic year has already started and the only way to provide education is through online teaching. (Waseem Andrabi/HT file photo. Representative image)

The Karnataka High Court has stayed the Karnataka government’s order banning conduct of online classes by schools stating that banning it encroaches upon the Fundamental Right to Life and Education.

“The executive orders passed by the State Government cannot curtail the fundamental rights under Articles 21 and 21A of the constitution,” a division bench noted in its interim order.

The court observed that the academic year has already started and the only way to provide education is through online teaching.



The bench also noted that denying online classes on the ground that certain sections of the society do not have the facility was not a reason to impose restrictions.

The court, however, made it clear that the order should not be perceived that the schools have the right to make online education mandatory or collect extra fees in the name of online classes.

Two days ago, the expert committee formed by the Karnataka government to look into the modalities of online classes during the Covid-19 pandemic,submitted its report.

It gave a slew of recommendations and fixed the time slot for the online classes.

After receiving the report, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said the government would review the recommendations and take a decision accordingly.

