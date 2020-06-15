Sections
Karnataka Health Minister attends wedding without wearing mask amid Covid outbreak

This is not the first time that Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu has flouted the norms for preventing the spread of Covid-19. He took part in a procession in Chitradurga on June 2 and flouted social distancing norms.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 17:24 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Davanagere

The Minister was attending the wedding ceremony of son of former minister Parameshwar Naik at Hagaribommanahalli in Davanagere. (ANI Photo)

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu was on Monday seen without face mask at an event in Davanagere amid Covid-19 crisis in the country.

The Minister was attending the wedding ceremony of son of former minister Parameshwar Naik at Hagaribommanahalli in Davanagere.

This is not the first time that Sriramulu has flouted the norms for preventing the spread of Covid-19. He took part in a procession in Chitradurga on June 2 and flouted social distancing norms. He was seen surrounded by several supporters while a big garland was being offered to him.

The state has reported 6,245 Covid-19 cases including 2,977 cured, 3,196 active cases and 72 deaths. (ANI)



