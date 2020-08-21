Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka health minister’s mother dies after recovering from Covid-19

Karnataka health minister’s mother dies after recovering from Covid-19

While many other ministers and officials, who tested positive for coronavirus preferred undergoing treatment in the super specialty ultra-luxury hospitals, Sriramulu and his mother had set an example by getting admitted in the government hospital and recovered.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 18:08 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bengaluru

“With deep sorrow I inform you all that my mother Honnuramma passed away on Thursday night due to age related issues.At the ripe age of 95, my mother had completely recovered from coronavirus and just returned home from the Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru,” Sriramulu tweeted. (Twitter/@sriramulubjp)

The mother of Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu died in Ballari district, a day after she recovered from coronavirus, he said on Friday.

“With deep sorrow I inform you all that my mother Honnuramma passed away on Thursday night due to age related issues.At the ripe age of 95, my mother had completely recovered from coronavirus and just returned home from the Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru,” Sriramulu tweeted.

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa, medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar and many other ministers condoled the death of Honnuramma.

According to sources close to Sriramulu, Honnuramma tested positive for coronavirus a week ago and was admitted to the Government Bowring Hospital.



On Friday, she was discharged from the hospital after she had recovered from the coronavirus, but hours later she died, they said.

While many other ministers and officials, who tested positive for coronavirus preferred undergoing treatment in the super specialty ultra-luxury hospitals, Sriramulu and his mother had set an example by getting admitted in the government hospital and recovered.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Andhra Pradesh adds 9,544 new Covid-19 patients, state tally soars to over 3.3 lakh
Aug 21, 2020 18:11 IST
Karnataka health minister’s mother dies after recovering from Covid-19
Aug 21, 2020 18:08 IST
Pre-wedding shoot at Kelwe beach, 17 booked
Aug 21, 2020 17:58 IST
George Floyd mural in Minneapolis defaced with black paint
Aug 21, 2020 17:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.