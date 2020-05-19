Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka hikes stipend of resident doctors by 30-50%

Karnataka hikes stipend of resident doctors by 30-50%

The stipend has been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 a month for resident doctors.

Updated: May 19, 2020 09:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru Karnataka

The stipend was revised last about five years ago and doctors’ associations had been agitating for an increase in the amount paid to them. (PTI/ Representative image)

The Karnataka government has notified a raise in the stipend it pays to resident doctors in the state after a series of protests over the lack of revision for years.

The stipend was revised last about five years ago and doctors’ associations had been agitating for an increase in the amount paid to them.

The resident doctors have pointed out they were risking their lives in the anti-coronavirus fight and also that while tuition fees in Karnataka were the highest the stipend was the lowest.

Dr K Sudhakar, the state’s medical education minister, said the stipend has been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 a month for resident doctors.



For postgraduate medical students, the stipend has been raised to Rs 45,000, Rs 55,000 and Rs 65,000 a month and for super speciality resident doctors the stipend is Rs 10,000 more than what is paid to regular PG students.

The Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors has welcomed the latest notification by the government.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Suspected Covid-19 patient left outside J&K hospital, outrage on social media
May 19, 2020 09:59 IST
COVID-19: Serie A further suspended until June 14
May 19, 2020 09:47 IST
Covid-19 state tally: No new cases in Delhi, tally at 10,054; 8 more deaths reported  
May 19, 2020 09:50 IST
Govt committed to bring back migrants safely, says Yogi
May 19, 2020 09:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.