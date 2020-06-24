Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka issues order notifying setting up of fever clinics in private hospitals

Karnataka issues order notifying setting up of fever clinics in private hospitals

The order said that with the spike in number of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases, there is a need to increase the number of fever clinics and swab collection centres.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 14:13 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Bengaluru

Karnataka was the first state in the country to come out with the concept of fever or flu clinics. (REUTERS (Representative image))

The Karnataka government on Wednesday issued an order notifying establishment of fever clinics and swab collection centres in 66 private hospitals or medical colleges in the city, aimed at controlling the spread of Covid-l9.

It said, with the spike in number of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases, there is a need to increase the number of fever clinics and swab collection centres.

“The private medical colleges and private hospitals are instructed to work as fever clinics cum swab collection centres,” the order dated Tuesday with a list of 66 private medical colleges and hospitals said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage



It said they should do the triaging of ILI and SARI cases to find Covid-19 suspects, draw the swabs as per testing policy of the state government, use the software application meant for fever clinics and swab collection centres and make it available for transportation to labs identified by the government.



“The institution will collect their regular OPD charges for triaging and a maximum of Rs 350 for each swab from the patient. The test will be conducted at government’s cost,” it added.

Karnataka was the first state in the country to come out with the concept of fever or flu clinics. These have been established as the first point of contact for persons suffering from coronavirus like symptoms- fever, cold, cough, sore throat, breathlessness etc.

The state has improved its daily testing capacity from a few hundred tests in April to more than 10,000 now.

Noting that the state has more than 600 fever clinics and over 1,172 Swab collection centres to screen patients and collect the swab in case the patient was suspected of Covid- 19, the notification said, in Bengaluru city the various urban public health centres have been converted into fever clinics.

Already 52 government managed fever clinics cum swab collection centres are functional.

Pointing to the rise in number of ILIs and SARI cases and the need to increase the number of fever clinics and swab collection centres, it said many private hospitals or all medical colleges in Bengaluru have the capacity to run such clinic cum collection centres.

“Therefore, the order is passed under Sec.2 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, read with Karnataka Epidemic Disease Ordinance, 2020 to control the spread of Covid-l9 & in the public interest,” it added.

Bengaluru till last evening has reported a total of 1,505 positive cases of Covid -19, which includes 73 deaths and 435 discharges. The city on Tuesday reported 107 new positive cases.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Neena Gupta shares stunning views from her Uttarakhand home
Jun 24, 2020 14:54 IST
Beyonce releases Black Parade, creates directory of black owned businesses
Jun 24, 2020 14:54 IST
Brazilian court orders Prez Jair Bolsonaro to wear face mask when outdoors
Jun 24, 2020 14:52 IST
Maharashtra forms task force to study transport service issues
Jun 24, 2020 14:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.