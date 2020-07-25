Sections
Karnataka overtakes Tamil Nadu in number of active Covid-19 cases

The state recorded 5,072 new Covid-19 cases taking the total to 90,942 cumulative cases which include 33,750 discharges and 1,796 deaths.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 20:30 IST

By Venkatesha Babu| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Among the 72 dead in the state on Saturday included a 105-year man old from who had been fighting the virus since June 20 but finally succumbed. (HT Photo)

With 55,388 active Covid-19 cases Karnataka has overtaken Tamil Nadu in the number of active coronavirus count. Tamil Nadu currently has 52,273 active cases. On Saturday, Karnataka saw for the third successive day more than 5,000 cases.

The state recorded 5,072 new Covid-19 cases taking the total to 90,942 cumulative cases which include 33,750 discharges and 1,796 deaths. Among the 72 dead in the state on Saturday included a 105-year man old from who had been fighting the virus since June 20 but finally succumbed.

Meanwhile, revenue minister R Ashoka announced that all Covid-19 related dead bodies in Bangalore would be cremated free of cost. Currently, Rs 900 is charged as cost of the bamboo stretcher in which the dead body is placed, Rs 250 as cremation charges at the 12 electric crematoriums present in the state capital.

