Karnataka phone tapping row: Cong MP vows to escalate fight to Centre, seeks probe

BJP has denied the phone tapping allegations made by the Congress leader

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 20:29 IST

By By Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has complained that his phones are being tapped by the state government. (PTI)

Two days after Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar accused the BS Yediyurappa led state government of tapping his phones, his brother and Congress MP from Bengaluru Rural, D K Suresh, on Sunday said that he would approach the Centre for an investigation into the matter if Karnataka government didn’t take the complaint seriously.

On Friday, KPCC President D K Shivakumar had written to Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant alleging two of his phone numbers were being tapped by the state government.

“What Shivakumar has said is not an allegation but the truth. In case the state government doesn’t investigate, will write a letter to the Centre in this regard,” Suresh added.

Alleging that BJP was an expert in phone tapping, Suresh said this was an obstruction of individual freedom. “President of the party has made a serious allegation and the government should investigate the same,” he said.



On Friday, both home minister Basvaraj Bommai and revenue minister R Ashoka denied tapping phones of opposition leaders. Bommai said that as a “responsible” government, it would not do such things. The BJP had previously claimed that the earlier Congress-JDS coalition government had tapped the phone of its party leaders.

