Karnataka plans to operate 800 buses from Bengaluru ahead of Covid-19 lockdown

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 14:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

KSRTC issued a priority notice, saying 249 buses were already operating from Bengaluru from 10am on Monday and that 6,641 passengers had travelled on them. It added 231 buses have been booked in advance. (PTI file photo)

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has planned to operate 800 buses from Bengaluru to other places in the state on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the seven-day lockdown.

The state government decided to impose the lockdown between July 14 and July 22 after a sudden spike in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

KSRTC issued a priority notice, saying 249 buses were already operating from Bengaluru from 10am on Monday and that 6,641 passengers had travelled on them. It added 231 buses have been booked in advance.

The notice said thermal screening was being conducted for the passengers and they were being allowed to travel by adhering to social distancing norms.



“Passengers need not worry about the buses, there are many buses that are already planned for operation,” it said.

According to the Union ministry of health, Karnataka recorded nearly 39,000 cases and 684 deaths due to the coronavirus disease.

Karnataka’s health minister B Sriramulu said on Sunday that the number of cases in the state would double in the next 15-30 days and next two months would be a big challenge for the state government to combat the infection.

Sriramulu added there was no need to panic and that people should follow the requisite regulations to stay safe from the virus.

(with inputs from ANI)

