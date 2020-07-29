Sections
Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka puts syllabus on hold that dropped Tipu Sultan chapter from Class 7

Karnataka puts syllabus on hold that dropped Tipu Sultan chapter from Class 7

State primary and secondary education minister Suresh Kumar on Wednesday claimed that he had seen reports in the media about the revised syllabus and said that it had not been finalised.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 21:21 IST

By Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Asserting that there was no question of belittling any person or historical incident, Karnataka education minister said that the effort of the government would be to build and unite rather than divide the society.

The Karnataka government which had come under fire by the opposition for dropping a chapter on Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan from a Class 7 textbook has decided to put the revised syllabus on hold. Opposition parties on Wednesday pointed out that it was not just the chapter on Tipu Sultan but also lessons on the life of Jesus Christ and Prophet Mohammed which had been dropped.

While the opposition parties had alleged that it was a part of the creeping saffronisation of education, the Karnataka Textbook Society Director Made Gowda had defended the move on Tuesday. He said that it was just rationalisation as a part of a 30 percent reduction in syllabus. Gowda had also pointed out that since the number of academic days had been reduced from 220 days to a mere 120 days because of the ongoing pandemic, the syllabus had been reduced proportionately.

State primary and secondary education minister Suresh Kumar on Wednesday, however, claimed that he had seen reports in the media about the revised syllabus and said that it (revised syllabus) had not been finalised. “We don’t even know how many days would be available for the current academic year, so how can we finalise the syllabus?” the minister said, adding that he had directed his department to withdraw the revised syllabus which had been uploaded on the Department of State Education Research and Training website.

Asserting that there was no question of belittling any person or historical incident, the minister in a note said that the effort of the government would be to build and unite rather than divide the society.



Earlier, the leader of opposition in the assembly, Siddaramiah, claimed that the official government was taking a backseat and the true Sangh government was coming to fore.

“If they try to foist the secret agenda of the Sangh and destroy the aspirations of our constitution, the Congress won’t tolerate it. We will be forced to agitate,” said the Congress leader.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Why the anti-defection law has failed to deliver
Jul 29, 2020 22:23 IST
American translations of Rumi’s works are obscure: Farrukh Dhondy
Jul 29, 2020 22:24 IST
73 more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, tally rises to 2,403
Jul 29, 2020 22:21 IST
Ludhiana MC for shifting dairy units out of city limits, owners demand infrastructure
Jul 29, 2020 22:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.