Karnataka reports 23 new Covid-19 cases, total cases in state at 1,079

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bengaluru

The total cases include 494 discharges, 548 active cases, 36 coronavirus deaths and that of a coronavirus patient due to non-Covid cause, the department said in its daily bulletin. (PTI file photo )

As many as 23 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Karnataka on Saturday, taking the number of affected in the state to 1,079, the health department said.

The total cases include 494 discharges, 548 active cases, 36 coronavirus deaths and that of a coronavirus patient due to non-Covid cause, the department said in its daily bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, 14 were from Bengaluru urban district alone, followed by three in Hassan and one each in Mandya, Udupi, Dharwad, Davangere, Ballari and Davangere.

The 23 cases include two women and a one-year-old baby girl from Udupi.

The biggest contributor of Saturday’s tally was Bengaluru, where 14 people tested positive for the disease.

They were secondary contacts of a house keeper in a hotel in the capital city, the health department sources said.

The three positive cases from Haasan and one from Dharwad had travel history to Mumbai, whereas the Udupi girl had an international travel history.

She had returned from Dubai.