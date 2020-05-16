Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka reports 23 new Covid-19 cases, total cases in state at 1,079

Karnataka reports 23 new Covid-19 cases, total cases in state at 1,079

Of the fresh cases, 14 were from Bengaluru urban district alone, followed by three in Hassan and one each in Mandya, Udupi, Dharwad, Davangere, Ballari and Davangere.

Updated: May 16, 2020 15:04 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bengaluru

The total cases include 494 discharges, 548 active cases, 36 coronavirus deaths and that of a coronavirus patient due to non-Covid cause, the department said in its daily bulletin. (PTI file photo )

As many as 23 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Karnataka on Saturday, taking the number of affected in the state to 1,079, the health department said.

The total cases include 494 discharges, 548 active cases, 36 coronavirus deaths and that of a coronavirus patient due to non-Covid cause, the department said in its daily bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, 14 were from Bengaluru urban district alone, followed by three in Hassan and one each in Mandya, Udupi, Dharwad, Davangere, Ballari and Davangere.

The 23 cases include two women and a one-year-old baby girl from Udupi.



The biggest contributor of Saturday’s tally was Bengaluru, where 14 people tested positive for the disease.

They were secondary contacts of a house keeper in a hotel in the capital city, the health department sources said.

The three positive cases from Haasan and one from Dharwad had travel history to Mumbai, whereas the Udupi girl had an international travel history.

She had returned from Dubai.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Easier for batsmen,’ Srikkanth calls for competition between bat & ball
May 16, 2020 16:34 IST
Researchers at IISER, Pune design low-cost ventilator
May 16, 2020 16:31 IST
Spain reports 102 coronavirus deaths overnight, lowest in 8 weeks
May 16, 2020 16:30 IST
Wondering how to spend Caturday? Take some inspiration from these felines
May 16, 2020 16:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.