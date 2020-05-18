Karnataka reports 99 new Covid-19 cases

Sections
Updated: May 18, 2020 23:39 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Harshita Singh, Bengaluru

Medical staff arrives to shift people for quarantine from Tippu Nagar who were in contact with a person who died of COVID-19 in Bengaluru on April 14. (ANI)

Ninety-nine new Covid-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 1,246, said the Health Department.

At present, there are 678 active cases in the State while 530 patients have been discharged from hospitals. 38 people have lost their lives in the State including one due to non-Covid-19 cause.

According to the health bulletin, among the active cases, 12 people are admitted to the ICU.

India on Monday saw the highest single-day increase of 5,242 new Covid-19 cases. The total number of positive cases reached 96,169 on the first day of the fourth phase of lockdown.



