Karnataka’s Udupi, Yadgir among emerging districts of concern for Covid-19 in country

Confirming the development, a top official of the state health department said, “they (centre) had reviewed these two districts a few days back...there was a sudden spurt of cases due to Maharashtra returnees turning positive.”

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 17:32 IST

By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru

The Central government has identified Karnataka’s Udupi and Yadgir among the “emerging districts of concern” for Covid-19 in the country.

Confirming the development, a top official of the state health department said, “they (centre) had reviewed these two districts a few days back...there was a sudden spurt of cases due to Maharashtra returnees turning positive.” Sources said union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, during a recent video conference with state chief secretaries and health secretaries, had shared his thoughts on the issue.

According to the information shared, districts with more than 400 cases, half of which was reported post May 18 lockdown relaxation, have been identified as “emerging districts of concern.” They are concentrated in the seven states/union territories of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.

“Udupi and Yadgir from Karnataka, along with Gurugram in Haryana and Kolhapur in Maharashtra have 90 per cent of the cases recorded after May 18,” they said.



As on June 11 evening, Udupi had a total of 969 positive cases, out of which 619 are active, while 735 positive cases have been reported in Yadgir, out of which 626 are active.

The two districts had reported a total of only 11 cases each as on May 18.While Udupi till last evening had seen 349 discharges, it was 108 in Yadgir. Both districts have reported one Covid-19 related fatality so far.

As of June 11 evening, cumulatively 6,245 Covid-19 positive cases were confirmed in the state, which included 72 deaths and 2,976 discharges.

