Karnataka sees another record spurt with 4,537 new Covid-19 cases

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 20:32 IST

By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

On Saturday, Karnataka registered 4,537 new Covid cases taking the cumulative total to 59,652 cases which includes 21,775 discharges and 1,240 deaths. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Even as Covid-19 cases continued to rise in Karnataka and more so in its capital Bangalore despite a lockdown - imposed for a week since 14 July - the Karnataka government decided to replace the Commissioner of Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Senior IAS officer N Manjunatha Prasad who was the principal secretary to the revenue department has been posted as the new Commissioner of BBMP while the incumbent B H Anil Kumar has been transferred as Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises.

Opposition Congress party has been alleging corruption in hiring and purchase of equipment -- both medical and non-medical -- required to treat Covid patients and has repeatedly asked for the government to release a whitepaper on the whole issue. The government has denied the charges and said that the opposition leaders are welcome to look at any files relating to this and the focus right now is on fighting the spread of the virus.

The government had also been heavily criticised by the opposition for the poor manner in which the pandemic was being handled in the state capital leading to a ten fold spurt in cases in the city over the last three weeks. Speaking to the media the new commissioner Prasad said “We will take steps to address any shortcomings or defects in the system which are there. We are contemplating using city transport bus drivers as ambulance drivers to ensure better availability of it.”



Meanwhile Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa who met with Private Medical College Hospitals on Saturday regarding Covid management directed them to provide 50 percent of the beds for Covid care to the government as promised, with effect from Sunday itself.

The CM asked the private medical college hospitals to cooperate with the government as there is a sharp rise in Covid cases in the city. He also expressed concern that some institutes are denying treatment for Covid as well as non-Covid patients and conveyed his dismay over some colleges not providing the number of beds as promised. The private colleges and hospitals had promised to provide 4,500 beds for Covid care.

On Saturday, Karnataka registered 4,537 new Covid cases taking the cumulative total to 59,652 cases which includes 21,775 discharges and 1,240 deaths. Bangalore, as has been the pattern in the recent past, accounted for the bulk of the spike recording 2125 new cases taking the total active cases in the city to 22,449. The capital city of Karnataka now accounts for more than 60 percent of all active cases in the state.

