Karnataka state election commission postpones gram panchayat polls

The Karnataka state election commission has decided to temporarily postpone the elections scheduled for the gram panchayats in the state. This decision has been taken after adequate examination and consideration due to Covid-19 pandemic spread.

The state election commission in a release said that due to the current ‘extraordinary circumstances’ prevalent because of the pandemic they have arrived at this decision under article 243 – K of the Constitution. A decision would be taken in the near future when elections can be held.

There are 6025 gram panchayats in the state of which the term of 5800 of them expires in June. The state government had requested the election commission on March 30 itself to postpone the polls. However, both Congress and JDS had opposed BJP’s plea to postpone the polls claiming that the saffron party planned to seize control of gram panchayats by nominating its party workers as administrators with the help of deputy commissioners.