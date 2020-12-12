Sections
Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka to promulgate ordinance against cow slaughter: CM

Karnataka to promulgate ordinance against cow slaughter: CM

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020 makes the slaughter of a cow or a bull or a buffalo under the age of 13 a punishable offence.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 01:14 IST

By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

A view inside the cow shelter. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday that the state government will promulgate an ordinance to enact the bill against cow slaughter, after the Karnataka legislative council got adjourned sine die without taking up the contentious bill.

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020 makes the slaughter of a cow or a bull or a buffalo under the age of 13 a punishable offence. Any violation will invite a jail term between three and seven years, and/or a fine between Rs 50,000 and Rs 5 lakh.

The bill was passed by the assembly on Wednesday, amid din, with stiff opposition from Congress. The legislative council was adjourned sine die on Thursday, and the bill is yet to be tabled there for passage.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lacks the numbers to sail through the Legislative Council, a move necessary to make it a law. The party has just 31 of the 75 members. In order to have the bill passed in the council, the BJP would need the support of the 14 member Janata Dal (Secular). JD(S) leader and former CM H D Kumaraswamy said on Friday that the bill in its current form could lead to harassment of farmers.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister held a special ‘gau puja’ (cow worshipping ceremony) at his official residence. “The whole world knows that Hindu dharma worships cows. We will promulgate an ordinance as the council did not cooperate,” he said.

