Karnataka top cop asked to file report on internal security after UN observation on IS

The UN report stated that Al-Qaida in the Indian subcontinent, which reportedly has between 150 and 200 members from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar, was reportedly planning attacks in the region.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 12:17 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Bengaluru

A UN report had warned that there were ‘significant numbers’ of ISIS operatives in Karnataka and Kerala. (HT file photo)

The Karnataka government on Sunday directed the Director General of Police Praveen Sood to submit a detailed report on the internal security following the United Nations’ observation that international terror outfit IS was active in the state.

It also warned that there were ‘significant numbers’ of ISIS operatives in Karnataka and Kerala.

Reacting to the UN report, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state government has taken a serious note of the report on the activities of IS in the state.



The state government is in touch with the Centre and the neighbouring states to keep a close watch on the activities of suspicious people and their supporters.

“In this context, it has been decided to strengthen the internal security of the state. The Director General of Police has been asked to submit a detailed report,” Bommai said in a release.

The state is also keeping a strict vigil on all those entering Bengaluru from other states, the Minister said.

He recalled that the state police had arrested several members of Al-Hind organisation in January last and Jamaat- ul-Mujahideen from Bangladesh in 2018 and 2019.

He added that the National Investigation Agency is investigating the case of JMB.

