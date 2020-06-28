Sections
Karnataka waives institutional quarantine for Delhi, Tamil Nadu returnees

On June 15, Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar ordered 3 day institutional quarantine, followed by 11 day home quarantine for people returning from Delhi and Tamil Nadu which now stands waived.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 15:14 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Jasra Afreen, Bengaluru

The senior officer said quarantine surveillance has been augmented through the application of technology and increase in the number of surveillance teams. (PTI/ Representative image)

Karnataka has tweaked quarantine rules for inter-state returnees yet again, waiving off the 3-day institutional quarantine requirement for returnees from Delhi and Tamil Nadu, an official said on Sunday.“Persons coming from states other than Maharashtra shall be placed in 14-day home quarantine,” said N. Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department.

On June 15, Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar ordered 3-day institutional quarantine, followed by 11-day home quarantine for people returning from Delhi and Tamil Nadu which now stands waived.However, quarantine requirements for Maharashtra returnees remains the same.

“Persons coming from Maharashtra shall be placed in 7-day institutional quarantine, followed by 7-day home quarantine,” said Prasad.Returnees from all other states will not have institutional quarantine but a fortnight’s home quarantine.

The senior officer said quarantine surveillance has been augmented through the application of technology and increase in the number of surveillance teams.Similarly, most of the conditions mandated in the June 15 order will continue to remain in force.



