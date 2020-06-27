Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka witnesses biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases; state tally at 11,923

Karnataka witnesses biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases; state tally at 11,923

The meeting also decided that all government offices would be closed on Saturdays too starting July 10. From Monday – 29 June – onwards it also preponed the night curfew with it being now in force from 8 pm to 5 am.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 22:25 IST

By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times Karnataka

The BBMP commissioner was also directed to set up more number of wholesale vegetable markets to avoid crowds in large markets across the city. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Karnataka witnessed its single biggest day spike in Covid-19 cases on Saturday with the state registering 918 new cases across the state taking the cumulative total to 11,923 cases which includes 191 deaths and 7,827 discharges.

Worryingly for the state government, Bangalore (urban and rural) accounted for 601 or nearly two-thirds of the new Covid-19 cases registered in the state on Saturday. On Friday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who had held a meeting with legislators and members of parliament elected from Bangalore had categorically declared that the ‘economy was equally important and there was no question of lockdown in Bangalore.’

However, given the sharp spike in cases the state government which held an emergency meeting of the Covid taskforce as well as senior administration officials on Saturday said that starting July 5, every Sunday the state would go for a full lockdown in which no activities – except for essential services – would be permitted.

The meeting also decided that all government offices would be closed on Saturdays too starting July 10. From Monday – 29 June – onwards it also preponed the night curfew with it being now in force from 8 pm to 5 am.



Administration officials were also directed to have centralised bed allocation system to speed up hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients and increase the number of ambulances to 250 (from current 100) to ferry Covid patients.

The BBMP commissioner was also directed to set up more number of wholesale vegetable markets to avoid crowds in large markets across the city.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

6 killed after lightning strikes at 2 places in Bengal’s Murshidabad district
Jun 27, 2020 22:54 IST
Punjab health minister lays foundation stone for dispensary in Mohali’s Sohana
Jun 27, 2020 22:53 IST
Telangana posts more than a 1000 Covid cases in a day, worried HC suspends work in courts till July 20
Jun 27, 2020 22:53 IST
NHAI told to complete service lane along elevated road on priority in Ldh
Jun 27, 2020 22:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.