Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bengaluru / Legal action against those flouting Covid-19 norms: Bengaluru Police

Legal action against those flouting Covid-19 norms: Bengaluru Police

On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa clarified that the state government would not impose another Covid-19 lockdown in Bengaluru as it has already sealed some areas.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 16:20 IST

By Asian News International, Bengaluru

On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa clarified that the state government would not impose another Covid-19 lockdown in Bengaluru as it has already sealed some areas. (PTI)

Bengaluru Police on Saturday said it will initiate legal action against those flouting Covid-19 norms.

Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru City, said that shops, malls, banks, hotels, offices and establishments are already aware of precautions to be taken.

“If you do not wear a mask and do not ensure safe distance, police will raid and initiate legal action, which it has already started,” Rao said.

On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa clarified that the state government would not impose another Covid-19 lockdown in Bengaluru as it has already sealed some areas.



Earlier, Yediyurappa had asked citizens to cooperate by adhering to the safety norms put in place for the control of coronavirus if they do not want another lockdown or sealing in the capital city.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Aashiqui’s Anu Aggarwal says media frenzy forced boyfriend to leave her
Jun 27, 2020 17:02 IST
Shekhar Suman says son Adhyayan went through depression
Jun 27, 2020 17:01 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Yashwant Sinha throws hat into electoral battle to ‘change Bihar’ and all the latest news
Jun 27, 2020 17:00 IST
Delhi govt issues locust advisory as swarms buzz Gurugram
Jun 27, 2020 17:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.