Locals create ruckus as Covid-19 health staff conducts survey in Karnataka, 5 booked

ASHA workers had gone to the area to conduct a survey related to Covid-19.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 10:15 IST

By Asian News International, Vijayapura (Karnataka)

Migrant labourers board buses as they are allowed to travel to their native place during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI File Photo )

An FIR was registered on Wednesday against five locals after a ruckus erupted between ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker and locals in Sindagi area of Vijayapura on Wednesday.

ASHA workers had gone to the area to conduct a survey related to Covid-19.

The FIR has been filed under several sections of the Indian Penal Code -- Section 353, 504 and 506.

The five accused have been identified as Basha Sab Dafedara, Mehboobsab Dafedar, Sohail Walikar, Saddam Dafedar and Jainabi Arab.



Further, an investigation is underway.

