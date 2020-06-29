Sections
Home / Bengaluru / Lockdown norms go for toss in Congress rally against fuel price hike

Lockdown norms go for toss in Congress rally against fuel price hike

Following a nationwide call for the protest against the hike, the Congress leaders, led by Karnataka state president D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, took out a bicycle rally up to the Congress office.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 15:02 IST

By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru

KPCC President D K Shivakumar, former CM Siddaramaiah, Rajyasabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders stage a protest against rise in fuel price, in Bengaluru, Monday, June 29, 2020. (PTI photo)

Social distancing and all the norms to contain coronavirus allegedly went for a toss when a large number of Congress workers staged a demonstration against the fuel price hike here on Monday.

Following a nationwide call for the protest against the hike, the Congress leaders, led by Karnataka state president D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, took out a bicycle rally up to the Congress office.

The rally converged on the party office where a sit-in demonstration was on.

There was no social distancing as leaders sat side-by- side. There was no adherence to the rule prohibiting the congregation of more than five people and majority of them did not bother to put on masks.



The demonstrators raised slogans against the central government holding placards and posters.

Later addressing the gathering, Siddaramaiah said there is a rise in the prices of all commodities.

“When Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, fuel prices never went up beyond Rs 75. Today, not just fuel but also there is a steep rise in prices of all the commodities. It is becoming hard for the common man to survive at present times,” Siddaramaiah told the gathering.

The administration found itself helpless to control the crowd that threw all the norms to the wind to contain coronavirus.

Also read | Maharashtra lockdown won’t be lifted after June 30, says Uddhav Thackeray

The demonstration took place at a time when Bengaluru is witnessing an unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases. On Sunday evening, 1,267 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the state of which 783 were in the city alone whereas on Saturday there were 918 cases in the state of which about 400 were in the city.

The city also constitutes for highest mortalities due to this communicable disease in the state.

Diesel price has scaled a new high after prices were hiked for the 22nd time in just over three weeks, taking the cumulative increase to Rs 11.14 per litre.

Petrol price was increased by 5 paise per litre and diesel 13 paise a litre across the country.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After Taapsee Pannu, Huma Qureshi gets electricity bill for Rs 50,000
Jun 29, 2020 15:38 IST
Madras HC clears decks for CBI probe into alleged custodial deaths in Tuticorin
Jun 29, 2020 15:37 IST
To help her ailing mother get access to water, woman digs 15-feet well at home
Jun 29, 2020 15:37 IST
Exclusive: Audi reveals all-new Q5 with sharper looks and world’s first OLED rear lights
Jun 29, 2020 15:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.