Mercedes-Benz research wing to provide 25,000 PCR testing kits to NIMHANS

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 14:35 IST

By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru

Samples are collected during a simulation for drive-through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for the coronavirus disease. (REUTERS/Representative Picture)

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI), the largest R&D unit of Daimler outside Germany, on Tuesday announced it will supply in batches up to 25,000 real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing kits to National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) here.

These kits will also be provided to other Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-approved testing centres across Karnataka through NIMHANS, MBDRI said in a statement.

NIMHANS, the premier medical institution, has been conducting free-testing for suspected COVID-19 patients in the city. To assist them in this endeavour, MBRDI has sourced the real-time PCR testing kits, it said.

The testing kits are sourced from the ICMR-approved suppliers and will be delivered to NIMHANS in a phased manner, it said. MBRDI CEO and Managing Director Manu Saale said: “We have procured these kits to support in testing a larger number of suspected cases and assist the healthcare fraternity/professionals in flattening the curve.” In addition to this, the research and development (R&D) centre has initiated a monetary donation drive to encourage employees to contribute towards the PM CARES Fund and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to support the underprivileged and people with disabilities in need of assistance.



MBRDI was founded in 1996 as a captive unit to support Daimler’s research, IT and product development activities.

It focuses on topics ranging from computer-aided design and simulations for powertrain, chassis and exteriors to embedded systems, telematics and developing various IT applications and tools.

