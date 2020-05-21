Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Migrant worker from MP collapses and dies before boarding train in Karnataka

The 69-year old man, who worked in a coffee estate in Chikkamagaluru, collapsed and died soon after getting down from a state-run KSRTC bus

Updated: May 21, 2020 16:11 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Bengaluru Karnataka

Karnataka government has been sending back thousands of migrant workers stranded in the state due to the Covid-19 lockdown by arranging the special trains. (ANI)

Tragedy struck an elderly migrant worker who was looking forward to joining his family as he died on reaching a nearby railway station to board a Shramik Special train to his home state Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The 69-year old man, who worked in a coffee estate in Chikkamagaluru, collapsed and died soon after getting down from a state-run KSRTC bus that brought him and others to the Chikkabanavara Railway station on Wednesday.

According to police, fellow labourers said he had been ailing for quite some time.

The cause of his death would be known only after a post-mortem, police added.



Karnataka government has been sending back thousands of migrant workers stranded in the state due to the Covid-19 lockdown by arranging the special trains.

