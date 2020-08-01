Sections
New Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant takes charge

Strengthening security and safety in Bengaluru will remain the top priority in view of many important establishments functioning in the city, said the new Bengaluru police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Saturday.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 17:05 IST

By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru

Outgoing Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao (R) hands over a baton to the newly appointed Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant at commissioner office, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (PTI photo)

The officer, who was previously ADGP (Intelligence), was transferred on Friday.

He replaced Bhaskar Rao, who has now been made ADGP- Internal Security.

The new commissioner told reporters that he was aware of the challenges before him as the city had witnessed serial blasts in the past.



“We are alert and our action against the criminals will continue,” Pant said.

A grand farewell was given to the outgoing commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

